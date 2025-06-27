Former Clemson standout signs with NBA team

Former Clemson standout Chase Hunter signs with NBA team

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Former Clemson guard Chase Hunter has his first pro opportunity. Hunter says he has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of NBA summer league action. "Thankful for the opportunity! Foot in the door, more work to do! All glory to God," Hunter posted on Instagram Friday. Hunter said that it is an Exhibit 10 contract, which can be a one-year deal of the minimum salary and is not guaranteed, but includes a bonus if he at least sticks with the team's G League affiliate for 60 days. Hunter led Clemson in scoring with 16.5 points per game last season, while also adding 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He was one of only four players in the country to average at least 16.5 points, and shoot at least .470/.400/.860 from the field, three and free throw line. He earned first-team All-ACC honors. More from Clemson: He has posted 11 20-point games, including a career-high 30 points at Boise State. Hunter finished his career third all-time at Clemson in scoring (1,789). He is sixth all-time in school history in assists (435). Considering his unique path to a six-year career at Clemson, if you subtract his first two seasons, Hunter would still be top 10 in school history in scoring. He finished his career with two 400-point seasons and his first 500-point campaign this season. Hunter’s 561 points in 2024-25 ranks 15th in school history. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Hunter (@chasehun1er)

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!