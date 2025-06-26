sports_baseball
Dylan Widger - USA Today Sports
Dylan Widger - USA Today Sports

Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  5 hours ago

Umpire Angel Campos drew national attention for all the wrong reasons on Sunday when he ejected both Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schall and first base coach Matt Schilling in the first inning of the College World Series.

Obviously, that was too big of a game for an ump to have a quick hook with so much on the line for the Chanticleers.

Bad officiating is tough to fix—unless people are willing to speak out.

Clemson manager Erik Bakich fired back at umpire Angel Campos, who was also the same umpire who ejected Cam Cannarella in the extra-inning loss to Tennessee in the Clemson regional back in 2023.

"The best umpires, the best officials, the best ones that are in charge of that, they’re really good at defusing situations," Bakich told Phil Kornblut in an interview recently. "And the worst ones are the ones that instigate and antagonize and look for conflict. When you have an Angel Campos and Billy Van Raaphorst. Guys that are on the side of looking for conflict, then conflict happens."

Bakich understands that there are plenty of strong officials in the game, but the actions of a few can damage the credibility of the entire group.

"Then you have some really good umpires. They’re professionals at diffusing a situation and they know how to manage a situation so that it doesn’t get to that point."

For Bakich, what’s most frustrating is when the officiating overshadows the event.

"It’s a shame that had to be a part of the narrative of that game. Not to take anything away from LSU, but that shouldn’t be part of the narrative of the College World Series national championship."

LSU went on to beat Coastal Carolina 5-3, winning the national title.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
CBS Sports says Clemson lacks a historical marker for national championship run
CBS Sports says Clemson lacks a historical marker for national championship run
Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
Inside NIL contracts, House Settlement, and Clemson: You have questions, we have answers
Inside NIL contracts, House Settlement, and Clemson: You have questions, we have answers
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 19) Author
spacer TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 Illnoistiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer An SEC team won right?
 Ucel74
spacer Re: An SEC team won right?
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer True true. Built in bias .***
 Mike4TigersNo1
spacer Angel Campos is the Angel Hernandez of College baseball umpiring...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Might have something to do
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 Tigersam13
spacer Glad he said it. I heard the interview last week while driving. I expected and
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Glad he said it. I heard the interview last week while driving. I expected and
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: Glad he said it. I heard the interview last week while driving. I expected and
 swampdonkey®
spacer Re: Glad he said it. I heard the interview last week while driving. I expected and
 jchast13
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 Bb1776
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 Bb1776
spacer Re: TNET: Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Hes exactly spot on. Such an amateur move by that chUmp.***
 Mike4TigersNo1
Read all 19 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week