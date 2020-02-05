WATCH: Clemson softball coach on ACC Network's Packer and Durham
Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Clemson softball head coach John Rittman was interviewed recently about his brand-new program on the ACC Network's 'Packer and Durham' show.

"One of our biggest selling points was being part of history and be a pioneer, so to speak," Rittman said about recruiting. "Being a part of a first-time program."

Clemson will play 28 home games this season, including the home debut on Wednesday on Feb 12, in a doubleheader against Western Carolina.

The first game of the season will be a road test against St. Johns on Saturday at 10 AM ET in Orlando, Florida.

