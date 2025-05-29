|
Where Clemson is in the recruiting rankings going into a big visit weekend
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 175 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS) Class: 2026
#102 Overall, #15 WR, #16 FL
#51 Overall, #8 WR, #2 FL
#172 Overall, #24 WR, #22 FL
Clemson's big official visit weekend is here, looking to build upon an already strong 15-man 2026 class to this point.
ESPN's latest class rankings this week have the Tigers at No. 5 overall, with eight ESPN 300 commits. That is led by 4-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs (No. 101 overall) on offense and the most recent pledge and safety Kentavion Anderson on defense (No. 127 overall). USC paces the ESPN ranking with 12 ESPN 300 commits, followed by Notre Dame (12 ESPN 300), Ohio State (11) and Penn State (6). ACC peer Syracuse is still in the Top 10 at No. 8 (1). Fellow ACC members in the Top 25: UNC (13), Louisville (14), Miami (15), Boston College (22) and Florida State (25). Clemson is also No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite, which has the same Top 6 as ESPN (Texas A&M at No. 6). On3's industry class average has Clemson at No. 9. Rivals.com has Clemson the highest at No. 4 and 14th by average rating per commit. The Clemson official visit weekend, starting Friday, is set to feature multiple five- and four-star prospects. Clemson 2026 class rankings (5/29) Rivals: 4
247Sports Composite: 5
ESPN: 5
On3: 9
|
