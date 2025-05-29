Clemson pros Trevor Lawrence, DJ Reader tabbed for bounce-back this season by PFF

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

PFF tabbed the top bounce-back candidate for each NFL team this season, where two Clemson pros were named. That starts with the program's one No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, who was recently ranked as the No. 16 QB in the NFL by the outlet. "Inaccuracy, injuries and coaching instability derailed Trevor Lawrence’s 2024 season," PFF's Dalton Wasserman said. "He finished with a 73.8 passing grade and a career-worst 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate while missing seven of Jacksonville’s final eight games. Since then, the Jaguars have overhauled their leadership structure, signed multiple veteran offensive linemen and assembled what could be one of the league’s most dynamic receiving duos in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. If Lawrence returns to full health, he’s well-positioned for a strong bounce-back campaign in 2025." D.J. Reader was an established playmaker in Cincinnati before suffering a torn quad. He looks to regain form after a tough first year after signing with Detroit. "Over the past nine seasons, Reader has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier run stoppers. However, he’s coming off a year in which he posted career lows in overall and run-defense grades. He was tasked with his heaviest workload since 2021, especially after Alim McNeill suffered a season-ending injury. With McNeill returning and first-round pick Tyleik Williams joining the rotation, Reader could thrive in a more balanced role with a reduced snap count in 2025," Wasserman said. Tee Higgins already had his bounce-back campaign last season and was rewarded with an extension in Cincinnati. PFF ranked him as the No. 14 receiver in the NFL this week. "In a contract year, Higgins posted a career-high receiving grade of 88.3. He primarily operates as an “X” receiver, but he excels in that role. Since entering the league in 2020, his 71 contested catches rank among the top five at the position," PFF's Trevor Sikkema wrote.

