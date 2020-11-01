WATCH: Clemson products Wilkins, Lawson force turnovers in win
by - Sunday, November 1, 2020 6:36 PM

Two former Clemson defenders played a big role in a 28-17 Miami Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday to move over .500 (4-3) on the season.

Christian Wilkins grabbed his first NFL interception:

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson stripped Rams QB Jared Goff:

Lawson tallied a sack and three total tackles with two QB hits, while Wilkins totaled five tackles, three solo on the game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week