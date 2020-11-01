WATCH: Clemson products Wilkins, Lawson force turnovers in win

TigerNet Staff by

Two former Clemson defenders played a big role in a 28-17 Miami Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday to move over .500 (4-3) on the season.

Christian Wilkins grabbed his first NFL interception:

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson stripped Rams QB Jared Goff:

Lawson tallied a sack and three total tackles with two QB hits, while Wilkins totaled five tackles, three solo on the game.