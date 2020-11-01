|
WATCH: Clemson products Wilkins, Lawson force turnovers in win
|Sunday, November 1, 2020 6:36 PM-
Two former Clemson defenders played a big role in a 28-17 Miami Dolphins win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday to move over .500 (4-3) on the season.
Christian Wilkins grabbed his first NFL interception:
WHITE RANGER @cwilkins42 ??— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
?? @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/ACvRnisDfd
Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson stripped Rams QB Jared Goff:
Shaq Lawson with the sack and force fumble.— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) November 1, 2020
2 turnovers by @ClemsonPros for the #Dolphins #FinsUp
pic.twitter.com/Jiwl3OdIpg
Lawson tallied a sack and three total tackles with two QB hits, while Wilkins totaled five tackles, three solo on the game.
Tags: Christian Wilkins, Shaq Lawson