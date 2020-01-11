WATCH: Clemson at CFP title game Media Day
by - Correspondent - Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:40 PM

Clemson coaches and players took the stage at the Convocation Center at Xavier University in New Orleans to break down all things National Title Game media day:

View this post on Instagram

Clemson fans with cadence count at media day

A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) on

View this post on Instagram

#Clemson players got some art lessons from Xavier Kelly during media day.

A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) on

