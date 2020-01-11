|
WATCH: Clemson at CFP title game Media Day
|Saturday, January 11, 2020 12:40 PM- -
Clemson coaches and players took the stage at the Convocation Center at Xavier University in New Orleans to break down all things National Title Game media day:
#NationalChampionship ?????????? ?????? #NationalChampionship ?????????? ??????
The one where Bryton Constantin borrows @MariaTaylor's phone to interview Isaiah Simmons ??#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/u1MizKnXWy
James Skalski tells about the special moment when he met his boyhood idol, @TimTebow, earlier today!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/bkmXntuxZy
#NationalChampionship ?????????? ??????
#NationalChampionship ?????????? ??????