Clemson’s second home game is a 3:30 start vs Troy.

ACC announces TV, game times in early Clemson games
Press Release  ·  3 hours ago

On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced kickoff times and network television designations for four of Clemson’s 12 regular season contests, including Clemson’s previously announced season opener against LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Aug. 30.

Additional contests announced on Thursday included Clemson’s Sept. 6 game against Troy, which will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, as well as Clemson’s road opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 13, which will air at noon ET on either ABC or ESPN. Timing for Clemson’s lone non-Saturday contest of the regular season was also announced, as the Tigers will face Louisville on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – With the start of the 2025 college football season just a few months away, the Atlantic Coast Conference, in conjunction with its television partners, has announced the kickoff times and network designations for more than 40 football games scheduled during the first three weeks of the 2025 season. The announcement also includes broadcast details for the league’s Thursday and Friday matchups throughout the season.

A record 12 games will be played on Fridays during the 2025 campaign, underscoring the ACC’s continued commitment to maximizing national exposure and fan engagement through primetime scheduling.

The initial broadcast schedule announced today, as well as the previous game time announcements made earlier this month from the ESPN and Disney Ad Sales Up Front presentation, includes:

28 games slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU

14 games to be carried on ACC Network

5 games scheduled to air on CBS, NBC, or The CW

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 6, on ABC.

Additional game times and television designations for the remainder of the season will be announced as the season progresses on a 12-day or six-day notice via theACC.com and on the ACC’s official digital platforms.

“As we get ready to kick off the 2025 ACC football season, the level of competition across the conference has never been higher," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "Our programs are embracing a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, highlighted by marquee non-conference matchups and a deep, dynamic conference slate. Our continued collaboration with Disney, ESPN, and ACC Network ensures that fans across the nation will have premier access to ACC Football on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, especially as we take over Friday nights. After a historic year of College Football Playoff viewership in 2024, we’re excited to keep pushing ACC Football forward in 2025.”

Listed in the schedule below are the games that have been selected for television as of May 29.

Week 0

Saturday, August 23

Stanford at Hawai’i | 7:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Week 1

Thursday, August 28

East Carolina at NC State | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN

Elon at Duke | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Friday, August 29

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN

Georgia Tech at Colorado | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, August 30

Syracuse vs. Tennessee | Noon ET | ABC (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) (previously announced)

Duquesne at Pitt | Noon ET | ACCN

Fordham at Boston College | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 3 p.m. ET | ACCN

Alabama at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced)

Coastal Carolina at Virginia | 6 p.m. ET | ACCN

LSU at Clemson | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced)

East Texas A&M at SMU | 9 p.m. ET | ACCN

California at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced)

Sunday, August 31

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) (previously announced)

Notre Dame at Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced)

Monday, September 1

TCU at North Carolina | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced)

Week 2

Friday, September 5

James Madison at Louisville | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, September 6

Virginia at NC State | Noon ET | ESPN2 (non-conference game)

Illinois at Duke | Noon ET | ABC or ESPN

Central Michigan at Pitt | Noon ET | ESPNU

East Texas A&M at Florida State | Noon ET | ACCN

Baylor at SMU | Noon ET | The CW

UConn at Syracuse | Noon ET | ACCNX

Western Carolina at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Troy at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Texas Southern at California | 6 p.m. ET | ACCNX

North Carolina at Charlotte | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Miami | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX

Boston College at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

Stanford at BYU | 10:15 pm. ET | ESPN

Week 3

Thursday, September 11

NC State at Wake Forest * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, September 12

Colgate at Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN

Saturday, September 13

Clemson at Georgia Tech * | Noon ET | ABC or ESPN

William & Mary at Virginia | Noon ET | ACCN

Pitt at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Richmond at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

SMU at Missouri State | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN

South Florida at Miami | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN

Duke at Tulane | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Minnesota at California | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Boston College at Stanford * | 10:30 p.m. ET | ACCN

Week 4

Saturday, September 20

California at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN

Week 5

Friday, September 26

Florida State at Virginia * | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 8

Friday, October 17

Louisville at Miami * | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2

North Carolina at California | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, October 18

Washington State at Virginia | 6:30 p.m. ET | The CW

Florida State at Stanford * | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 9

Friday, October 24

California at Virginia Tech * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 10

Friday, October 31

North Carolina at Syracuse * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 12

Friday, November 14

Clemson at Louisville * | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 13

Friday, November 21

Florida State at NC State * | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 14

Friday, November 28

Georgia at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Championship Week

Saturday, December 6

2025 ACC Football Championship Game | 8 p.m. ET | ABC (at Bank of America Stadium)

