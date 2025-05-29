ACC announces TV, game times in early Clemson games

On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced kickoff times and network television designations for four of Clemson’s 12 regular season contests, including Clemson’s previously announced season opener against LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Aug. 30. Additional contests announced on Thursday included Clemson’s Sept. 6 game against Troy, which will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, as well as Clemson’s road opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 13, which will air at noon ET on either ABC or ESPN. Timing for Clemson’s lone non-Saturday contest of the regular season was also announced, as the Tigers will face Louisville on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 14. Press release CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – With the start of the 2025 college football season just a few months away, the Atlantic Coast Conference, in conjunction with its television partners, has announced the kickoff times and network designations for more than 40 football games scheduled during the first three weeks of the 2025 season. The announcement also includes broadcast details for the league’s Thursday and Friday matchups throughout the season. A record 12 games will be played on Fridays during the 2025 campaign, underscoring the ACC’s continued commitment to maximizing national exposure and fan engagement through primetime scheduling. The initial broadcast schedule announced today, as well as the previous game time announcements made earlier this month from the ESPN and Disney Ad Sales Up Front presentation, includes: 28 games slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU 14 games to be carried on ACC Network 5 games scheduled to air on CBS, NBC, or The CW The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 6, on ABC. Additional game times and television designations for the remainder of the season will be announced as the season progresses on a 12-day or six-day notice via theACC.com and on the ACC’s official digital platforms. “As we get ready to kick off the 2025 ACC football season, the level of competition across the conference has never been higher," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "Our programs are embracing a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, highlighted by marquee non-conference matchups and a deep, dynamic conference slate. Our continued collaboration with Disney, ESPN, and ACC Network ensures that fans across the nation will have premier access to ACC Football on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, especially as we take over Friday nights. After a historic year of College Football Playoff viewership in 2024, we’re excited to keep pushing ACC Football forward in 2025.” Listed in the schedule below are the games that have been selected for television as of May 29. Week 0 Saturday, August 23 Stanford at Hawai’i | 7:30 p.m. ET | CBS Week 1 Thursday, August 28 East Carolina at NC State | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN Elon at Duke | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX Friday, August 29 Kennesaw State at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN Georgia Tech at Colorado | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, August 30 Syracuse vs. Tennessee | Noon ET | ABC (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) (previously announced) Duquesne at Pitt | Noon ET | ACCN Fordham at Boston College | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX Eastern Kentucky at Louisville | 3 p.m. ET | ACCN Alabama at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced) Coastal Carolina at Virginia | 6 p.m. ET | ACCN LSU at Clemson | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced) East Texas A&M at SMU | 9 p.m. ET | ACCN California at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced) Sunday, August 31 Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) (previously announced) Notre Dame at Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC (previously announced) Monday, September 1 TCU at North Carolina | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN (previously announced) Week 2 Friday, September 5 James Madison at Louisville | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Saturday, September 6 Virginia at NC State | Noon ET | ESPN2 (non-conference game) Illinois at Duke | Noon ET | ABC or ESPN Central Michigan at Pitt | Noon ET | ESPNU East Texas A&M at Florida State | Noon ET | ACCN Baylor at SMU | Noon ET | The CW UConn at Syracuse | Noon ET | ACCNX Western Carolina at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX Troy at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCN Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX Texas Southern at California | 6 p.m. ET | ACCNX North Carolina at Charlotte | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ Bethune-Cookman at Miami | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX Boston College at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. ET | ACCN Stanford at BYU | 10:15 pm. ET | ESPN Week 3 Thursday, September 11 NC State at Wake Forest * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Friday, September 12 Colgate at Syracuse | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN Saturday, September 13 Clemson at Georgia Tech * | Noon ET | ABC or ESPN William & Mary at Virginia | Noon ET | ACCN Pitt at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Richmond at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCN SMU at Missouri State | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN South Florida at Miami | 4:30 p.m. ET | The CW Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. ET | ACCN Duke at Tulane | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Minnesota at California | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Boston College at Stanford * | 10:30 p.m. ET | ACCN Week 4 Saturday, September 20 California at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN Week 5 Friday, September 26 Florida State at Virginia * | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 8 Friday, October 17 Louisville at Miami * | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN or ESPN2 North Carolina at California | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Saturday, October 18 Washington State at Virginia | 6:30 p.m. ET | The CW Florida State at Stanford * | 10:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 9 Friday, October 24 California at Virginia Tech * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 10 Friday, October 31 North Carolina at Syracuse * | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 12 Friday, November 14 Clemson at Louisville * | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 13 Friday, November 21 Florida State at NC State * | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Week 14 Friday, November 28 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Championship Week Saturday, December 6 2025 ACC Football Championship Game | 8 p.m. ET | ABC (at Bank of America Stadium)