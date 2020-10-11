Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Vegas odds has been released for Saturday's ACC matchup featuring No. 1 Clemson (4-0) and Georgia Tech (2-2).

The Tigers are a massive 26.5 point road favorites against the Yellow Jackets.

The game will be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon on ABC.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins as Clemson beat up Miami 42-17 while Georgia Tech rallied for a 46-27 comeback victory over Louisville.

In 2019, Clemson smacked Georgia Tech 52-14 behind Travis Etienne's 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns.