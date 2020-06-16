Two Tigers make College Football HOF ballot

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has two players up for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time in school history. The National Football Foundation unveiled the ballot on Tuesday, which included Clemson’s CJ Spiller (second time on ballot) and Donnell Woolford (first time). The ballot was emailed Tuesday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, includes a pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media. The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.

HOF Profiles

C.J. Spiller, Clemson-Running Back/Kick Returner-2009 unanimous First Team All-America kick returner, also earning Second Team All-America honors as a running back the same year…2009 ACC Player of the Year who set 31 Clemson records by career's end…Career all-purpose yards (7,588) ranks first all-time in ACC annals and fourth all-time in NCAA history.

Donnell Woolford, Clemson-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior in 1988…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection who led the Tigers to three league titles…Holds Clemson records for career PBU (44) and punt returns for a TD in a career (2).

Eligibility

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation's Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate's collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

*Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet First Team All-America requirement.

C.J. Spiller and Donnell Woolford two of 78 players on national ballot for College Football Hall of Fame. Second time for Spiller and first for Woolford. First time Clemson has had two players on the national ballot. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 16, 2020