Swinney updates team injuries including Bryan Bresee
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:02 PM
Clemson Spring practice is already here for 2020!

Head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media following Wednesday's spring practice as he talked about various subjects including updating the team injuries.

Veteran safety Nolan Turner had shoulder surgery during the offseason and he will be back for skills and drills this summer.

During practice, he was seen with a sling on his right arm watching practice on the sidelines.

Swinney said talented defensive back Andrew Booth is doing better after a knee scope a few weeks ago.

He also added that true freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee had a knee sprain but is looking fine.

During practice, Bresee was seen with a brace on his left knee but his mobility seemed great.

