Softball coach writes letter to Clemson Family over early season's end

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson softball's season ended unceremoniously with the ACC 2019-20 athletic year schedule canceled due to the growing threat of COVID-19 (or coronavirus). John Rittman's Tigers finished 19-8 and with an ACC-leading five conference wins in a debut season for the program. Rittman wrote a letter to the Clemson Family on Wednesday: "There are few words to explain what has transpired in the last week, but we can take this time to truly to recognize and understand what softball, and sports as a whole, mean to us. In the past, softball has brought us together regardless of our backgrounds, especially during difficult times like what we now face as a nation with the COVID-19 outbreak. "Now that softball has taken a back seat, it makes this situation much more complicated to work through. This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but with the help of our fans, support staff, and players, we have laid the foundation and created a special culture that will propel us forward in the future. "To our fans, thank you! For a first-year program to have the support you have given us is unbelievable. From the sold-out crowds to the electric atmosphere you provided for our players, you have helped put Clemson Softball on the map. We were third in the nation in average attendance at more than 1,500 fans per game! It is uncertain when we will play in front of you next, but when the times comes, we will be ready.

"To every individual in building Clemson Softball from the ground up - thank you. You have made this year so special in so many different ways. Without your support, we would not have been able to have a first season filled with so much success and excitement. Every day I come to work, I am reminded how lucky I am to work with such amazing people.

"To Team One, words cannot express how truly blessed we are as a staff to work with such a talented, wonderful and tight-knit group of players. Although the script of our first season was cut shot, the memories we made will last a lifetime. You are so special - not only in the fact that you were the first softball team in Clemson history - but also the way you excelled on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

"Stay safe and Go Tigers!

"Sincerely,

John Rittman."