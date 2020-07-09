Sammy Watkins on pay cut to stay with KC: "How much money do I need?"

Sammy Watkins wants to win. Sticking with the Kansas City Chiefs seems like a good way to do that after the Super Bowl win in February. That's why, when he could have shopped for a better deal elsewhere, he signed for a smaller figure in K.C. with incentives that could be worth over $16 million for a season. “How much money do I need? My family’s taken care of well,” Watkins said according to Pro Football Talk. “Do I want to go to a team and lose and get 1,000 yards with a team that’s sorry. Or do I want to come back with one of the best coaches, the best quarterbacks, the best organization, the best team, the best wideout group — arguably — and come try to fight for another championship.” He originally signed a three year and $48 million deal with the Chiefs before restructuring the final year. His rookie deal was worth $19.4 million (per Spotrac) after a No. 4 overall selection in 2014.

The south Florida product has 284 career catches for 4,244 yards with 31 TDs.

Watkins believes K.C. is on the verge of a dynasty.

"He’s gonna be the man for the next 10 to 15 years," Watkins told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith of Patrick Mahomes. "That’s what we’re debating. We’re going to have a dynasty. If the Kansas City Chiefs can keep all the players together, we’re going to be a dynasty...”

“We need a top 10 defense, we don’t need an outstanding defense, we need a top 10 defense that’s gonna make plays and go out there and compete. But when you got Patrick Mahomes and the things around and the ability that he has around him, he’s going to be great.”