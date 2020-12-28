Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 28, Mon 16:42
Day has never beat Clemson as a head coach (Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)
Day has never beat Clemson as a head coach (Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with the media Monday as he previewed Friday's All-State Sugar Bowl.

Day was asked his impressions of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the media session.

"He's one of the best defensive coordinators in college football," he said. He does a great job calling the game."

Then Day went a little rogue implying that Venables might be stealing signs on the sidelines.

"Seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing in terms of the plays that they're running, each play. He seems to call the right defense into that play a lot. Why that is, I don't really know, but I can tell you he's doing it for a really long time, and it's a good challenge."

Not a great look by Day already making up some possible excuses before the start of the contest.

Obviously, if you think Venables and his staff are experts at stealing your signs, make it more of a priority to protect your signs from your opponents or huddle up each play. Probably better than hinting at it with the media.

Ohio State is still looking for their first win ever (0-4) against Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 TigerNet News
spacer Q: How can you tell if Cryin' Day...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venable's sign-stealing ability
 CUatFike00®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venable's sign-stealing ability
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer I will say this one more time ....
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Once Vegas sees this Quote
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Deer Ryun - I've got your sign right here....***
 1portroyalty®
spacer If I Can Get Away With Executing A Few Deadly Blitzes.... ---
 Xander5000
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 clemsontigers69
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 buck1122
spacer So, deciphering code of an enemy is wrong?
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: So, deciphering code of an enemy is wrong?
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 buck1122
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Agree, people don’t realize exactly when Oklahoma
 jcope
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 buck1122
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Tigergirlga
spacer you mean when they beat our backups?
 cu undergrad
spacer Easy now. She’s too stupid to realize who we had out that game.
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 rons1®
spacer Effing weasel.***
 Razorpaws
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 natty®
spacer What else would I expect from a rosy cheeked little girl
 TigerDominance®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Tiger Nana®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 76clemsontiger
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Southeasterntiger
spacer I think Woody Hayes said the same thing about our DC after Bauman
 orangeman
spacer Not sure why this is a big deal
 owensb01®
spacer Haters gonna hate..***
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 OIBTiger3
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability***
 Reckless96®
spacer Complainer***
 Reckless96®
spacer Re: TNET: Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
 Mogambu®
Read all 35 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week