Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with the media Monday as he previewed Friday's All-State Sugar Bowl. Day was asked his impressions of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables during the media session. "He's one of the best defensive coordinators in college football," he said. He does a great job calling the game." Then Day went a little rogue implying that Venables might be stealing signs on the sidelines. "Seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing in terms of the plays that they're running, each play. He seems to call the right defense into that play a lot. Why that is, I don't really know, but I can tell you he's doing it for a really long time, and it's a good challenge." Not a great look by Day already making up some possible excuses before the start of the contest.

Obviously, if you think Venables and his staff are experts at stealing your signs, make it more of a priority to protect your signs from your opponents or huddle up each play. Probably better than hinting at it with the media.

Ohio State is still looking for their first win ever (0-4) against Clemson.