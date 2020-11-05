Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

On Thursday, Clemson announced that they would be cutting their men's track and field and cross country program following the end of the 2020-21 athletic season.

Men’s track and field has been sponsored at Clemson since 1953, claiming 23 combined ACC Team Championships, 16 individual NCAA champions, 22 Olympians, and four Olympic Gold Medalists.

Obviously, this is difficult news to hear for fans of these programs and an online petition has already been started to try to save the program as it has been signed nearly 6,000 times.

"Cutting the men's track and cross country programs will eliminate educational opportunities and life experiences so many could not afford without athletics," the petition organizer stated. "This program has become the home for so many young adults. By cutting it, they will be stripped of an educational opportunity and be forced to return home, many to countries that cannot provide them the same opportunity they're currently provided.

"Please help support keeping the Men's Track and Cross Country team at Clemson University with your signature and by sharing."