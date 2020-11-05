Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:23 PM
Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson

On Thursday, Clemson announced that they would be cutting their men's track and field and cross country program following the end of the 2020-21 athletic season.

Men’s track and field has been sponsored at Clemson since 1953, claiming 23 combined ACC Team Championships, 16 individual NCAA champions, 22 Olympians, and four Olympic Gold Medalists.

Obviously, this is difficult news to hear for fans of these programs and an online petition has already been started to try to save the program as it has been signed nearly 6,000 times.

"Cutting the men's track and cross country programs will eliminate educational opportunities and life experiences so many could not afford without athletics," the petition organizer stated. "This program has become the home for so many young adults. By cutting it, they will be stripped of an educational opportunity and be forced to return home, many to countries that cannot provide them the same opportunity they're currently provided.

"Please help support keeping the Men's Track and Cross Country team at Clemson University with your signature and by sharing."

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 ClemTig®
spacer I they want to save them ,don't petition. send $***
 hphallman
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 9 Lives
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 prescotttiger
spacer Agreed
 TigerFaction
spacer Re: Agreed
 HJ4CU
spacer Re: Agreed
 HJ4CU
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 baker5801®
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 Calhoun2
spacer historical context of our XC/Track Programs
 mbpeach
spacer Re: historical context of our XC/Track Programs
 djones73®
spacer Diversity does not equal
 raveboy
spacer Diversity is also measured against the student population
 Clemsonjoe®
spacer Re: Diversity is also measured against the student population
 TigersO
spacer You aren't accounting for percentages
 Clemsonjoe®
spacer Re: You aren't accounting for percentages
 TigersO
spacer If you’re only counting black as diverse then sure
 T_I_P
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 SeantheObscure
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 caretaker
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 caretaker
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 raventiger
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Petition started to save Men's Track and XC Program at Clemson
 mdenz3
spacer Unless you can come up with 20 million dollars, a petition won’t help.***
 Orange and Purple
spacer It is sadly ironic that we are cutting out some team sports
 76er®
