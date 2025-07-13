Final MLB draft projections for Clemson prospects

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Three prospects with Clemson ties are expected to hear their names early in the MLB draft in Atlanta. One is a 2025 Tiger slated to go in those first 105 picks on Day 1 of the 20-round, two-day event. MLB.com's analysts agree on Tigers center fielder Cam Cannarella going No. 33 overall to the Boston Red Sox. They see Tigers shortstop signee Dax Kilby going as high as No. 28 to the Kansas City Royals, with another call a little later at No. 37 to the Baltimore Orioles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel also has Kilby going No. 37 to Baltimore. "I think the bulk of potential targets in the comp and second rounds was part of the Orioles' motivation to add this pick from the Rays. Kilby's floor is in a couple of picks, so this is another nice value," McDaniel said, who has Kilby as his No. 28 overall prospect. McDaniel rates Cannarella the highest of prospects with Clemson ties at No. 27, but he sees the college junior going No. 40 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Transfer portal commitment Ryan Wideman is ranked No. 205 overall by ESPN and No. 146 for MLB.com. Cannarella is the only 2025 Tiger in the MLB.com rankings at No. 36. Kilby is rated No. 62 by MLB.com, where left-handed pitcher signee Nick Frusco also resides just inside the Top 250 (249). The MLB draft will air on MLB Network and ESPN starting at 6 p.m. Sunday and will continue on MLB.com at 11:30 a.m. Monday with rounds 4-20.

