Where PFF ranks Antonio Williams among the nation's best slot WRs

Where PFF ranks Antonio Williams among the nation's best slot wide receivers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Antonio Williams has a highly anticipated redshirt junior campaign ahead after partnering with Cade Klubnik for a monster 2024 season. Williams easily led Clemson in catches (75), yards (904) and touchdowns (11) last year after taking a medical redshirt in 2023. PFF ranks Williams as the No. 2 slot receiver in college football and No. 5 overall for NFL draft prospects. "Williams has posted solid receiving grades of 73.9 and 72.6 over the past two seasons, but there’s reason to believe he has another gear. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he’s on the smaller side, which fits his slot receiver projection, but his agility and burst give him a clear edge on out-breaking routes," PFF's Trevor Sikkema writes. "His 88th percentile separation score against single coverage over the last two years underscores how dangerous he can be as a route runner. With a potential QB1 [in the NFL draft] in Cade Klubnik leading the offense, Williams is poised to become a focal point and take his game to the next level." USC's Makai Lemon occupies the No. 1 slot WR ranking and the No. 1 ranking overall. In the LSU opener, Clemson faces No. 4 'X' receiver and No. 10 overall Nic Anderson, an Oklahoma transfer. "I was very high on Anderson entering last season — he’s the younger brother of former NFL players Rodney and Ryder Anderson — but a quad injury limited him to just one game. Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he has a long, slender frame paired with a track background that makes him a vertical matchup nightmare," said Sikkema. "Anderson can win with his size and length in contested catch situations, but he’s equally capable of burning defenders up the sideline off press coverage if they aren’t prepared for his speed. Now healthy and paired with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at LSU, Anderson is poised for a breakout season."

