Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's is down to five schools, with South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson remaining for his services.
Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's is down to five schools, with South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson remaining for his services.

Clemson in final five for 5-star OL Darius Gray
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  13 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Darius Gray Photo
Darius Gray - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#72 Overall, #10 OL, #3 VA
Rivals:
#27 Overall, #1 OG, #1 VA
24/7:
#16 Overall, #1 IOL, #1 VA

One of the elite remaining linemen for the 2026 class has Clemson as a finalist.

Five-star OL Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's is down to five schools, with South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson remaining for his services.

Gray took an official visit to all five schools, starting with Clemson in May and closing with South Carolina on June 20.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson in final five for 5-star OL
Clemson in final five for 5-star OL
Where PFF ranks Antonio Williams among the nation's best slot WRs
Where PFF ranks Antonio Williams among the nation's best slot WRs
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson prospects
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson prospects
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week