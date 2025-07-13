|
Clemson in final five for 5-star OL Darius Gray
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2026
#72 Overall, #10 OL, #3 VA
#27 Overall, #1 OG, #1 VA
#16 Overall, #1 IOL, #1 VA
One of the elite remaining linemen for the 2026 class has Clemson as a finalist.
Five-star OL Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's is down to five schools, with South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson remaining for his services.
Gray took an official visit to all five schools, starting with Clemson in May and closing with South Carolina on June 20.
BREAKING: Five-Star IOL Darius Gray is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @rivals
|
