Oakland tops Tigers
|Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:03 PM-
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Oakland lead to 4-2, Clemson had bases load and two outs, but the Golden Grizzlies forced a groundout to second to end the game. With the win, Oakland improved to 4-3 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 8-7 on the season.
After Clemson secured a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Alia Logoleo’s RBI single up the middle, the Golden Grizzlies took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth. The Tigers surrendered four singles, including Cammie Brummitt’s lofted hit down the right-field line which allowed the Golden Grizzlies’ to come around to score, and a hit by pitch. Making her first career start in the circle for the Tigers was freshman right-handed pitcher Emma Whitfield. Whitfield, who was relieved by freshman righty Valerie Cagle, held Oakland scoreless through 4.0 innings of three-hit ball. Clemson played Stetson (6-6) on Saturday next at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at 3:30 p.m. Stetson fell to Troy in its first game of the day, 3-0. Saturday’s contest against the Hatters is set to stream on FloSoftball.com with a paid subscription.
