|
LOOK: ESPN compares Isaiah Simmons to Marvel superhero 'Black Panther'
|Monday, April 20, 2020 4:31 PM- -
Clemson linebacker hybrid
Isaiah Simmons is expected to be an early pick in the 2020 NFL draft starting on Thursday night.
ESPN is trying to hype up the event, so they have a few of the standout prospects compared and drawn as Marvel Universe superheroes. Simmons is compared to the Black Panther, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is likened to Thor, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is picked as Captain America, and Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown for some reason is compared to Iron Man. Even though I saw the movie 'Black Panther,' I still googled the attributes of the superhero and got the following: "enhanced strength, agility, speed, instincts, and super-acute senses." After watching Simmons on the gridiron for the last few years, this is a solid comparison of Simmons regarding the traits of the iconic Black Panther.
ESPN is trying to hype up the event, so they have a few of the standout prospects compared and drawn as Marvel Universe superheroes.
Simmons is compared to the Black Panther, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is likened to Thor, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is picked as Captain America, and Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown for some reason is compared to Iron Man.
Even though I saw the movie 'Black Panther,' I still googled the attributes of the superhero and got the following: "enhanced strength, agility, speed, instincts, and super-acute senses."
After watching Simmons on the gridiron for the last few years, this is a solid comparison of Simmons regarding the traits of the iconic Black Panther.
Isaiah Simmons as Black Panther?? pic.twitter.com/IC9k3ZWYXp— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 20, 2020
D'Andre Swift as Captain America ?????? pic.twitter.com/wvPcpu3Ar2— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 20, 2020
Derrick Brown as Iron Man?? pic.twitter.com/PfemYVztna— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 20, 2020