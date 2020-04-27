LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #26 'Clemson Baseball in 1954'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of Clemson baseball in 1954. The team finished up an excellent season at 17-7. Mintaka's take: This team started out being rated high before the season started and lived up to every expectation. And with good reason, the Tigers had such players as Billy O'Dell, an excellent pitcher who would spend the next 13 years in the pros. Also on that team was Doug Kingsmore, an All-ACC and All-District III outfielder and became the first Clemson player in history to hit 10 home runs in a season. Because the expectations were so high for this team, the Tigers drew large crowds to the old Tiger field located at the Riggs Athletic Complex. The Tigers would go on to win their first ACC Championship that year and would participate in the NCAA Tournament.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 26th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.