Former Clemson pitcher Brooke McCubbin selected by pro team

CLEMSON, S.C. – Recent Clemson graduate and right-handed pitcher Brooke McCubbin will kick off her professional career with the start of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season next week after being selected from the reserve pool by the Blaze. McCubbin signed with the Blaze last week and will join previously drafted Tigers in McKenzie Clark (Volts) and Caroline Jacobsen (Talons) when the season gets underway on June 7. McCubbin finished the 2025 season with an 18-6 record, a 2.46 ERA and tied the program’s single season record with five saves across 40 appearances and 18 starts. She threw 142 innings and struck out 84 while garnering All-ACC Third Team and ACC All-Tournament Team honors. She highlighted her season by throwing scoreless innings of relief against all three opponents in the ACC Tournament to guide the Tigers to their first ACC Championship in program history. On her career, McCubbin finished with a 2.25 ERA with 38 wins and 10 saves. Through 320 innings of work, she struck out 189 and posted four solo shutouts. She limited opponents to a .238 average through her 104 appearances. Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is a professional women’s softball league operating in a traditional format. In its inaugural year, the league will feature four teams competing in a 30-game season with games in 6-8 different cities. The AUSL will become a city-based league beginning in 2026.