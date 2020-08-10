LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #131 'Fike Gym in 1930s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: I dug around and found some old photos of the Fike gym. These photos are just after the gym was built in 1930 or 1931.

Below is a rare photo showing the inside just after it was built. This was a big step up for the basketball team since prior to that they used the YMCA court.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.