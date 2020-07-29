LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #119 'Wreck Tech Parade'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Prior to 1974 all the Georgia Tech games were played in Atlanta. That trend ended in 1974 when Tech was scheduled to play the Tigers for the first time in Death Valley. Such a big event called for a parade, the "Wreck Tech" parade.

Here are a number of photos from that famous parade in Clemson when Tech first showed up at our doorstep. By the way, we won the game 21-17. The first of all home games we won in 1974, including a 28-24 win the following week against UGA.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.