Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, August 22, 2020 8:31 AM
Renfrow always played well against the Gamecocks
Renfrow always played well against the Gamecocks

'WRU' is doing big things in the NFL including former receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was such an impactful and beloved player while at Clemson that opposing fans and media would joke that he played college ball for a decade or more. Fans on social media would crop his face on old black and white photos to show how long it seemed he donned a Clemson uniform.

Well, Renfrow heard about the new eligibility waiver that was announced by the NCAA on Friday, and he joked that he was coming back to TigerTown for another year.

All jokes aside, after Renfrow finishes up a probable lengthy pro career, I would imagine most fans would love to see him come back to Clemson in some coaching capacity.

In 2019, he had an impressive 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson athletics reports latest COVID-19 test results
Clemson athletics reports latest COVID-19 test results
Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson
Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #143 'South Upper Deck stands'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #143 'South Upper Deck stands'
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week