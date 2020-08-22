Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' is doing big things in the NFL including former receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was such an impactful and beloved player while at Clemson that opposing fans and media would joke that he played college ball for a decade or more. Fans on social media would crop his face on old black and white photos to show how long it seemed he donned a Clemson uniform.

Well, Renfrow heard about the new eligibility waiver that was announced by the NCAA on Friday, and he joked that he was coming back to TigerTown for another year.

All jokes aside, after Renfrow finishes up a probable lengthy pro career, I would imagine most fans would love to see him come back to Clemson in some coaching capacity.

In 2019, he had an impressive 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns.