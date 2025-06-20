5-star safety commits to Notre Dame over Clemson

Joey O’Brien took official visits to Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State.
5-star safety Joey O'Brien commits to Notre Dame over Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
One of Clemson’s top targets has come off the board.

Five-star safety Joey O’Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish over the Tigers.

O’Brien took official visits to Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State.

The Fighting Irish held the momentum in this recruitment and sealed the deal over a crucial official visit on June 13.

