5-star safety commits to Notre Dame over Clemson

5-star safety Joey O'Brien commits to Notre Dame over Clemson
One of Clemson’s top targets has come off the board.
Five-star safety Joey O’Brien of Glenside (PA) La Salle College has committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish over the Tigers. O’Brien took official visits to Clemson, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Penn State. The Fighting Irish held the momentum in this recruitment and sealed the deal over a crucial official visit on June 13.
Tags: Clemson Football