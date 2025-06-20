sports_football
Clemson-South Carolina ranked in 'hottest' rivalries, 'hint of pressure' on Dabo Swinney
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Sporting News recently ranked the Top 25 hottest rivalries going into the 2025 season, where Clemson-South Carolina slotted in the Top 10, at No. 10.

SN's capsule on the rivalry:

"Last year: No. 15 South Carolina 17, No. 12 Clemson 14

Streak: South Carolina won last game

Last 10 years: Clemson 7, South Carolina 2

Ranked matchups since 2015: 2

The Gamecocks have won both ranked matchups in the last 10 seasons – but Clemson has won the other seven meetings. Shane Beamer has spiced a series where the road team has won each of the last five meetings, and there is a hint of pressure on Dabo Swinney to re-take the Palmetto State in 2025. When this rivalry is hot, it's as good as any in college football," SN's Bill Bender said.

Michigan-Ohio State tops the sport rivalry-wise, followed by Texas-Oklahoma, Auburn-Alabama, Army-Navy and Alabama-LSU.

The next rivalry featuring an ACC team is Florida-Florida State at No. 12.

