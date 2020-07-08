Former Clemson pitcher added to MLB player pool
Major League Baseball is cruising toward a July 23 start for its 60-game season and another Tiger is in the mix for a call-up.

The New York Mets announced pitcher Ryley Gilliam is in their 60-man player pool now.

He was picked 140th overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Mets. The right-hander was named an All-American as a reliever with 11 saves and a 1.41 ERA in his final season with the Tigers.

Gilliam spent time in all three levels of minor league baseball last year and compiled 56 strikeouts to 18 walks with a 5-0 record and 6.05 ERA in 29 games.

More Clemson alumni on MLB player pools include Steven Duggar (Giants), Mike Freeman (Indians), Dominic Leone (Indians), Brad Miller (Cardinals), Daniel Gossett (A's), Seth Beer (Diamondbacks) and Stevie Wilkerson (Orioles).

In the first two weeks of the regular season, teams will have a 30-man active roster, which will gradually decrease to a 26-man roster for the regular season and postseason. The remaining players will be on a pool taxi squad, working out in case of an MLB call-up.

