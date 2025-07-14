Atkinson is deciding between Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Georgia.
Atkinson is deciding between Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Georgia.

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  30 minutes ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA

One of the top prospects of the 2026 class will make his decision very soon.

Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA) will announce his commitment Tuesday afternoon during the Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN from 12-3.

Atkinson is deciding between Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Georgia.

The Grayson native took an official visit to each school.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
5-star LB sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
5-star LB sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
It's Go Time: Clemson football kicks off the 2025 season with an expanded media day
It's Go Time: Clemson football kicks off the 2025 season with an expanded media day
Clemson pitcher commit selected in MLB draft
Clemson pitcher commit selected in MLB draft
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week