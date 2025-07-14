5-star LB sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist

|
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson sets decision date, has Clemson as finalist
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
One of the top prospects of the 2026 class will make his decision very soon.
Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson of Grayson (GA) will announce his commitment Tuesday afternoon during the Pat McAfee Show, which airs on ESPN from 12-3. Atkinson is deciding between Clemson, Texas, Oregon, and Georgia. The Grayson native took an official visit to each school. BREAKING: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson will announce his Commitment tomorrow live on the Pat McAfee Show, he tells me for @rivals
The No. 1 LB in the ‘26 Class will choose between Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, & Texashttps://t.co/pnxd0NmN0T pic.twitter.com/ozJ3PEuCeD
|
