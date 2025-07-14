National prediction has 5-star Clemson target landing with SEC school

|
National prediction has 5-star Clemson target Tyler Atkinson landing with SEC school
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2026
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
Clemson's five-star target may be headed elsewhere.
Tyler Atkinson has the Tigers as a finalist, but a national prediction from Rivals.com has the Texas Longhorns winning out for the highly coveted linebacker. Atkinson visited Texas last on June 20. It was announced Monday that he will give his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.
Atkinson is set to announce his commitment tomorrow.
