National prediction has 5-star Clemson target landing with SEC school

It was announced Monday that he will give his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show, and that could be to Texas.

National prediction has 5-star Clemson target Tyler Atkinson landing with SEC school
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Tyler Atkinson Photo
Tyler Atkinson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #1 GA
Rivals:
#19 Overall, #1 OLB, #1 GA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA

Clemson's five-star target may be headed elsewhere.

Tyler Atkinson has the Tigers as a finalist, but a national prediction from Rivals.com has the Texas Longhorns winning out for the highly coveted linebacker.

Atkinson visited Texas last on June 20.

It was announced Monday that he will give his commitment on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

