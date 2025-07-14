It's Go Time: Clemson football kicks off the 2025 season with an expanded media day

It’s go time for Clemson football. Yes, the start of camp and practice is still a few weeks away but the first interviews of the 2025 season are Tuesday when head coach Dabo Swinney holds his annual media outing in the Reeves complex. We are going to get going bright and early – at 8 a.m. – and will have a full range of photos, updates, stories and videos throughout the day. There is a change to the schedule – now that all of the coaches can coach on the field, including analysts, Swinney is graciously allowing us to interview support personnel and coaches. That means we can talk to offensive assistant Lonnie Galloway, who was the wide receivers coach at North Carolina last year. We can talk to former East Carolina head coach Mike Houston. We can talk to special teams coach Will Gilchrist to get his take on last season and the issues. We can talk to Super Bowl champion punter Ryan Allen. We can talk to John Scott, who coached the DL for the Detroit Lions and was at Penn State. We can talk to Ty Clements, Woody McCorvey, Jordan Sorrells, and even new hire Kevin Kelly, who was with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers. In other words, we have a full morning. We also get the regular position coaches and then the head man, who takes the stage in the Smart Family Media Center at 1 pm. There are plenty of questions for the coaches, including at running back, punter, offensive line, and tight end. At running back, coach C.J. Spiller will be asked about how he plans to handle camp and the running back rotation, his thoughts on freshman Gideon Davidson, and the health of Jay Haynes, who missed the spring after tearing is ACL during the ACC Championship Game. At punter, Jack Smith would appear to be the guy but there are challengers for the spot and it remains to be seen if Smith can have a consistent camp. What does Swinney see in the guys he has that kept him from adding a punter in the transfer portal? And along the offensive line, we know what to expect out of the two tackles and center spots, but what about the guards? Who steps in first there? At tight end, coach Kyle Richardson has to replace 48 games, 1928 snaps, 127 catches for 1380 and 17 touchdowns with just 25 games, 533 snaps, 25 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns. That’s a big gap. The following is a list of the coaches available, and if you have questions for any of these guys that you want us to ask, please post a comment under the story and we will try to get to them. Main tables/coaches 8:30 a.m. Tom Allen, Mike Reed, Mickey Conn

9:00 a.m. Ben Boulware, Chris Rumph, Nick Eason

9:30 a.m. Garrett Riley, Tyler Grisham

10:00 a.m. Matt Luke, CJ Spiller, Kyle Richardson

10:30 a.m. Jordan Sorrells, Kevin Kelly

1:00 p.m. Dabo Swinney Other coaches and staff 8:30-9:00 a.m.: Thomas Allen (LB), DeAndre McDaniel (NB), Elijah Turner (CB), Nolan Turner (S), Carter Thomason, Zach Terrill

9:00-9:30 a.m.: Daniel Boyd (DT), Da’Quan Bowers (DE), Corey Crawford (DL), Mike Houston, John Scott Jr.

9:30-10:00 a.m.: Tajh Boyd (QB), John Grass (QB), Cole Stoudt (WR), Drew Swinney (WR), Paul Tyson, Lonnie Galloway

10:00-10:30 a.m.: Carson Cramer (OL), Tyrone Crowder (OL), Andrew Shipman (TE), Brandon Thomas (OL), Andrew Zow (RB), Will Swinney

10:30-11:00 a.m.: Woody McCorvey, Mike Dooley, Ty Clements, Will Gilchrist (ST), Ryan Allen (ST), Lorenzo Ward, Jody Evans. Again, if you have questions, throw them over and we will do our best to get to them. But Tuesday starts an important few weeks – the BOT Compensation Committee meets Thursday to discuss a new contract for softball coach John Rittman, and next week is the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte and we will have a full staff there for all three days. Buckle up, it’s go time.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!