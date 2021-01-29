Former Clemson assistant announced as USF run game coordinator

TAMPA, JAN. 29, 2021 – USF head coach Jeff Scott today announced the addition of Cam Aiken to the Bulls' staff as running backs coach and run game coordinator and also current coaching staff changes and additions that include former Bulls' standout quarterback BJ Daniels returning to join the program as an analyst. "I am very excited about how our coaching staff for Year 2 is coming together and the knowledge and leadership we are bringing into our program," Scott said. Scott also announced a new positional assignment within the Bulls' current offensive coaching staff as Xavier Dye, who coached wide receivers last season, will move to coach tight ends and will add recruiting coordinator to his responsibilities. Scott also named Reuben Wright as a defensive analyst addition to the staff. Aiken joins the USF staff after working on Dabo Swinney's Clemson staff for nine seasons, including most recently the last six seasons. He was part of six College Football Playoff runs and a pair of national championships at Clemson, working alongside Scott in the Tigers' offensive meeting room for much of that time.

"Cam has an incredible offensive football mind and we worked tremendously well together at Clemson," Scott said. "I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tampa as our running backs coach and into our offensive meeting room with Coach Weis, myself, and our other offensive assistants. Cam has proven knowledge and ability to relate to players and made a strong contribution to one of the top offenses in the nation at Clemson."

CAM AIKEN – Running backs coach/Run game coordinator

Aiken served last season as a senior offensive assistant at Clemson, helping the Tigers to once again return to the College Football Playoff as he worked closely with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. Aiken assisted with the weekly offensive game plan and coaching the Tiger's running backs as he helped Clemson to rank second in the ACC and 10th nationally in total offense (502.3 ypg) and lead the conference and rank third nationally in points per game (43.5) points per game. Trevor Lawrence had a standout season as he completed 69.2 percent of his passes and threw for 3,153 and 24 touchdowns, while Travis Etienne rushed for 914 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in 12 games.

Aiken, who was listed among 247 Sports 30 under 30 college football rising starts in 2018, served the previous five seasons (2015-19) as an offensive player development coach working with the Tiger's quarterbacks and running backs. He worked on a day-to-day basis with the offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coach and assisted in weekly offensive game planning. Clemson won the ACC title and appeared in the College Football Player every year between 2015-20 and won national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Before his second stint with Clemson, Aiken worked as a graduate assistant at UAB during the 2014 season, where he worked primarily with the Blazers' quarterbacks.

His first coaching experience came as an offensive intern on the Clemson staff from the 2011-13 seasons, where he worked with the Tigers' quarterbacks, cataloged all the concepts of the Tiger's no-huddle offense and broke down opposing defenses to create scouting reports.

Aiken earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Clemson in 2011.