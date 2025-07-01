Peyton Houston, top 2027 Clemson targets making summer headlines

Clemson's top targets are creating summer headlines worthy of a blockbuster movie. While the main fireworks coming up this summer will be the moves that are made to bolster the 2026 class, the future targets of the program have made tremendous strides since being added to the big board in early June. Arguably, Clemson's top target in the 2027 cycle is Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy, who, like the Tigers' current pledge at the position for 2026, set the month of June on fire. Houston participated in Under Armour's Future 50 event, as well as making a trip to Indianapolis for Rivals Five Star, and completely torched the competition. When Houston made the trip to Clemson and subsequently received an offer from Dabo Swinney, we wrote about how effortless Houston's arm strength is, despite barely getting any sleep due to some travel complications. That arm strength, paired with some incredible athleticism and accuracy, makes for a highly coveted prospect. Of course, Clemson isn't the only one enamored with his potential. USC, Notre Dame, and many other top programs will be making a push for Houston's services. The Louisiana native confirmed to TigerNet that he will be visiting for a home game this fall, but the exact game hasn't been finalized just yet. Rivals 5⭐️ 7v7 Champs 🏆

10-16 3TDs 0 INTs.



Future 50 7v7 Champs 🏆

12-14 3TDs 0 INTs.



Team Records: 5-0

Too many teammates to tag but thank y’all and good luck this season🏈#jobsnotfinished pic.twitter.com/bqif3yEhnZ — Peyton Houston 2027 QB (@PeytonHouston8) June 30, 2025 One of Clemson's offers at tight end also joined Houston at the UA Future 50 event, and appeared to be one of the best at his position, if not the top guy entirely. Grant Haviland of Alpharetta (GA), Milton, who received an offer from the Tigers after camping in early June, has continued to build his list of contenders for his services. Colorado, North Carolina, and LSU all extended offers to one of the top tight ends in Georgia, with Haviland also taking a visit to Florida within the mix of offers heading his way. One of Matt Luke's top targets on the offensive line has continued to score offers from some of the top programs in the country. 2027 OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) recently picked up offers from Florida and Oklahoma to close June, reaching 30 Division I offers so far. Jones' offer list is already imposing, with Clemson holding some weight in what will be sizable competition to land him. The Tigers' relationship with Jones will carry plenty throughout the recruiting process, with him returning to campus for the LSU opener in August.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!