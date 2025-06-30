Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright will announce his commitment on July 5.
Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright will announce his commitment on July 5.

5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright shifts commitment time, names finalists
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

One of Clemson's top targets has slightly shifted his commitment date.

Buford's Bryce Perry-Wright will announce his commitment on July 5, a day later than his initial announcement of July 4.

The five-star prospect will decide between Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M, and Texas.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
5-star DL shifts commitment time, names finalists
5-star DL shifts commitment time, names finalists
Tigers land transfer from prominent program
Tigers land transfer from prominent program
WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting
WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week