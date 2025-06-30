5-star DL shifts commitment time, names finalists

|
5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright shifts commitment time, names finalists
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA
One of Clemson's top targets has slightly shifted his commitment date.
Buford's Bryce Perry-Wright will announce his commitment on July 5, a day later than his initial announcement of July 4. The five-star prospect will decide between Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M, and Texas. Five-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright is set to announce his college commitment this week.
The elite pass rusher will announce LIVE on 247Sports and CBS Sports on Saturday, July 5 at 5 pm ET.
Story: https://t.co/ZsJtrQqxMB@Brycepw5 @247Sports / #CommitHQ / @CBSSportsCFB pic.twitter.com/yE8tfuxdqF
