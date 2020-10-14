Former Clemson RB released by Lions
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:52 AM
Feaster and Etienne enjoying time together
Feaster and Etienne enjoying time together

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster was released from the Detriot Lions' practice squad to make room for free agent receiver Victor Bolden on Tuesday.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

During his high school career at Spartanburg (S.C.), he had an impressive 6,562 all-purpose yards and also participated in track where he excelled as a four-year region champion.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week