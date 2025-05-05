|
TigerNet Giveaway #2: Banana Madness in Death Valley
Did you go bananas at Death Valley?
We’re giving away another PlayStation 5 College Football 25 video game—and this one’s for everyone who attended the Savannah Bananas game at Clemson. Reply to this thread/post or on Facebook/Twitter with: Share your favorite moment, detail, or photo from the Savannah Bananas game at Death Valley. Did you dance in the stands? Snap a selfie with Split? Catch a glimpse of Banana Baby? Or maybe your kid went full-on rally banana? Tell us. The TigerNet staff will pick a winner (based on creativity, dedication, humor, etc.) Runners-up might snag some TigerNet digital coins, etc.
