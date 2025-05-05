sports_football
TigerNet Giveaway #2: Banana Madness in Death Valley

TigerNet Giveaway #2: Banana Madness in Death Valley
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 3 hours ago

Did you go bananas at Death Valley?

We’re giving away another PlayStation 5 College Football 25 video game—and this one’s for everyone who attended the Savannah Bananas game at Clemson.

How to Enter:

Reply to this thread/post or on Facebook/Twitter with:

Share your favorite moment, detail, or photo from the Savannah Bananas game at Death Valley.

Did you dance in the stands? Snap a selfie with Split? Catch a glimpse of Banana Baby? Or maybe your kid went full-on rally banana? Tell us.

How to win:

The TigerNet staff will pick a winner (based on creativity, dedication, humor, etc.) Runners-up might snag some TigerNet digital coins, etc.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson OT target shines at Dallas Rivals camp
Elite Clemson OT target shines at Dallas Rivals camp
NFL draft analyst's 2026 mock has four Tigers drafted in Top 10
NFL draft analyst's 2026 mock has four Tigers drafted in Top 10
Podcast: Jeff Scott on the state of college football, 2025 Tigers
Podcast: Jeff Scott on the state of college football, 2025 Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts