Former Clemson DB released by Redskins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson defensive back Coty Sensabaugh has been released by the Washington Redskins this week along with cornerbacks Kayvon Webster, Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, and safety Montae Nicholson. In 2019 with the Redskins (2 starts) and Broncos, Sensabaugh had 11 tackles. For his impressive nine-year NFL career, he has 272 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, 32 pass deflections, and three interceptions. Sensabaugh was drafted in the fourth round (No. 115) by his home-state Tennessee Titans in 2012 and played there through 2015.

He was a co-captain for Clemson in 2011 and logged 1,550 snaps over 52 games as a Tiger.