Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
by - Correspondent - Thursday, February 6, 2020 1:55 PM

What a mess locally.

Heavy rains in the Clemson area have caused flooding in many spots including the Clemson football practice facility.

With more rain predicted in the forecast in the next week, the flooding could get even worse in many parts of Tiger Town.

Check out some of the flooded pics below:

TigerNet weatherman David Hood was on the scene with the latest flood news:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week