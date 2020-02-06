Flooding near Clemson football practice facility

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

What a mess locally. Heavy rains in the Clemson area have caused flooding in many spots including the Clemson football practice facility. With more rain predicted in the forecast in the next week, the flooding could get even worse in many parts of Tiger Town.

Check out some of the flooded pics below:

TigerNet weatherman David Hood was on the scene with the latest flood news:

Flooding near Nettles Park pic.twitter.com/bNIlfpPqEN — David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 6, 2020

The Walker Course is now Lake Walker pic.twitter.com/lWQlvRVjCp — David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 6, 2020