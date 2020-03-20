Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence lead odds to be Patriots QB in 2021

The future Hall-of-Famer inked a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. So what does the future hold for the Patriots offense after having Brady for two successful decades?

The answer might surprise you as the odds-on favorites are two talented quarterbacks from Clemson.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is the favorite (+300 odds) to be the Patriots quarterback in 2021 according to Vegas betting site sportsbetting.ag.

Watson could move on from the Texans when he hits free agency after this season, and the Patriots could be an ideal fit for him.

No DeAndre Hopkins anymore and not a lot of offensive line help are two reasons he might bolt after the 2020 season.

With regards to Lawrence (+500 odds), some experts and fans alike think that Bill Belichick could tank win-losses this upcoming season so that he can have the opportunity to draft the generational-type talent with Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.