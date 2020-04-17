|
DeAndre Hopkins on Clemson 'WRU': "This isn't just the typical program"
NFL star and former Clemson receiver
DeAndre Hopkins was on a call with Tigers receivers coach
Tyler Grisham recently that Grisham shared on social media.
Hopkins talked about the evolution of the Clemson program that he's seen.
Hopkins talked about the evolution of the Clemson program that he's seen.
"The things that Swinney is saying is stuff you will remember the rest of your life," Hopkins said. "Clemson has really matured in that level since I've been there. You have to have that family component to make guys want to play for each other in the first place to win those championships and to get to that championship.
"Without that, you're not going to get (anything)."
"People don't understand, this isn't just a typical program."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 17, 2020
-@DeAndreHopkins
This is #WRU ?? pic.twitter.com/OabUxvDpHN