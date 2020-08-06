Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, August 6, 2020 7:31 PM
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his first media session for Fall Camp on Thursday night.

During the Zoom session, Swinney was asked about who Clemson might be playing as their non-conference game coming up on September 19.

"I think it is up in the air between Akron and the Citadel," he said. "The two that we already had (on the schedule). Like I said, I’m not involved in any of that. That’s all up to Dan (Radakovich). I got enough on my plate. Just tell me who we are playing."

Clemson's annual non-conference foe South Carolina has already been canceled for the 2020 season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week