Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his first media session for Fall Camp on Thursday night.

During the Zoom session, Swinney was asked about who Clemson might be playing as their non-conference game coming up on September 19.

"I think it is up in the air between Akron and the Citadel," he said. "The two that we already had (on the schedule). Like I said, I’m not involved in any of that. That’s all up to Dan (Radakovich). I got enough on my plate. Just tell me who we are playing."

Clemson's annual non-conference foe South Carolina has already been canceled for the 2020 season.