Dabo Swinney makes first public comments on Derion Kendrick transfer

TigerNet Staff by

News broke on Sunday that cornerback Derion Kendrick was no longer with the Clemson football program, and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney made his first comments on the matter Monday after practice. Kendrick had earned All-ACC honors after moving from being a 5-star wide receiver prospect to cornerback in his time as a Tiger, but the Rock Hill native was sat down for disciplinary reasons multiple times last season -- Swinney tagging Kendrick's time off the field as being in the "love shack." Swinney reiterated that love on Monday. "There's really not much to say about that other than he's not with us anymore. But also to say: I love DK. He's a young man that I've always loved as a football player," Swinney said. "He's got a good heart. He's got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that -- just sometimes there needs to be a change. Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years and thankful for all his contributions to the program.

"I’ll be pulling for him whatever his next stop is and will always be there for him and there’s really not much more to say than that."

Kendrick tallied three interceptions, 11 passes defended, four tackles for loss and 63 total tackles over 22 games over the last two seasons.

Kendrick announced on social media on Jan. 11 that he was returning for another season with the Tigers. As of Sunday, he was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.