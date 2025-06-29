sports_football
Go behind the scenes with the Tigers this spring.
WATCH: Behind the scenes with Clemson football this offseason (47+ minutes)
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

Video description: Is this Clemson's year to return to the top of the College Football world? Take a look inside the Tigers' 2025 Spring Practice regimen. Hear from Heisman hopeful, Cade Klubnik, offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, defensive coordinator, Tom Allen, as well as Antonio Williams, Wade Woodaz, and T.J. Parker. Also, we show you where the Tigers work, train, recover, and bond with an in-depth tour of the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

Tennessee transfer aiming for 'amazing' career finish in Clemson
WATCH: Behind the scenes with Clemson football this offseason (47+ minutes)
CBS Sports outlines best and worst-case scenarios for Clemson football in 2025
