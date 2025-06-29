Tennessee transfer aiming for 'amazing' career finish in Clemson

Tennessee transfer Michael Sharman aiming for 'amazing' career finish in Clemson

Once Clemson's season concluded against Kentucky, Erik Bakich set out his offseason checklist. He wanted power hitting, and wanted to add quality arms to the pitching staff. Former Vols left-handed pitcher Michael Sharman believes he is that missing piece on the mound and is ready to do whatever it takes to win. Clemson shares that sentiment. Minutes after Sharman announced he was heading into the transfer portal, Clemson made sure it was his first call. That quick desire to add an arm hailing from the SEC, as well as the quick spark in initial conversations, put the Tigers in the driver's seat for his recruitment. After one season at Tennessee, Sharman (3-1, 3.18 ERA) wanted a spot where his final season could be one where he could give more to success, and this turned into a perfect match. Once he and Bakich got to speaking about Sharman's fit, he said that Bakich sees him as a weekend starter, and someone who can provide key depth to this roster. When the season eventually begins, Sharman's mission will be to make the most of his final year as an instant impact for the Tigers. "I mean I have one more year left and I'm an older guy, so I want to make the most of this last year and I want to do the best that I can to help the team win whatever role that may be and be a good teammate on and off the field," Sharman said. "That's just my main goal, and to have an amazing last year." Beyond the product on the diamond, Bakich and the Tigers stood out for what goes on behind the scenes, as well as the values that the culture at Clemson has fostered. When he arrived on campus, not only did Sharman fall in love with what Clemson has to offer, but he also felt like there weren't enough great things to say about the type of person Bakich is. "He seems like an amazing head coach to play for, and we got along extremely well," Sharman said. "His values match up with mine, and I love how he does things with the team and how he makes the guys do community service and help around the town of Clemson to bring the team close together. I think that's an important thing that I value, and he puts faith, family, school friends in front of baseball, which is awesome because I mean that's what I value in my life. So I think it went great, and from the first time I met him yesterday, he was energetic, happy, and just made me feel like a part of his family." Now that Sharman feels a part of the family, he understands what the goal ahead is. He believes that being a winner is the epitome of his game. He finds a way to win every time he steps onto the mound, and is excited for Tiger fans to see that spirit this upcoming season. "I'm an older guy with a lot of college experience with a competitive edge that loves to win, and I'm going to pound the strike zone," Sharman said. "I'm going to let my defense work behind me. I'm not a super flamethrower, but I can usually throw the ball where I want it, along with three other pitches, all for strikes. So, I got four pitches for strikes, land, my breaking balls usually whenever I want, and I figure out a way to win, and that's kind of what I bring to the table. And I'm excited for Clemson fans to see what I can do." Michael Sharman 2025 College Baseball Highlights! | Tennessee Volunteers pic.twitter.com/P5e9xxO1QW — Baseball is Everything (@ReportOnSports) June 16, 2025 Career high 6️⃣ strikeouts now for Sharman as he strands the tying run at third!



📺 https://t.co/EIMTktsf4z (SECN+)#GBO // #BeatNKU pic.twitter.com/bt5z9xbBu9 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 30, 2025

