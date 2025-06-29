CBS Sports outlines best and worst-case scenarios for Clemson football in 2025

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

What's the ceiling and what's the floor for Clemson football in 2025? CBS Sports endeavored to answer those questions in a best/worst case article on the ACC as a whole this week. Clemson has garnered at least a consensus of Top 5 rankings nationally out of spring ball, meaning some quite high expectations. That makes it not a leap to say the best-case scenario for this season is going 12-0 heading to Charlotte's ACC Championship Game. "An opening win against LSU sets the tone for an absolute war machine year, as Dabo Swinney's Tigers celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first CFP appearance with their eighth playoff march," CBS Sports' Chip Patterson said. "Early projections that point to a handful of first-round NFL Draft picks for the Tigers are proven correct as Cade Klubnik stars with a stellar group of receivers (a couple of whom aren't draft eligible until 2027) and the defense shines under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Tom Allen." The worst case? Where Clemson finished last year's regular season, at 9-3. "Offseason hype falls flat. Clemson wins a lot of games, but gets tripped up enough to limit any chance of making the CFP as an at-large team. The Tigers are good enough to get off the bus, tie their shoes and win most of the games on their schedule but the season ends with little satisfaction as they come up short in the biggest games of the year," Patterson said of the potential scenario. No other ACC teams are deemed to have a ceiling of 12-0, but Miami and SMU do have 11-1 in their high-end sights. Louisville is another team that is deemed with double-digit win potential, at 10-2. Florida State had probably the biggest year-to-year swing in the sport last season in going from 13-1 in 2023 to 2-10 in 2024. There's a four-game swing in their best and worst scenarios with 9-3 on the high end and 5-7 on the low end. Louisville and SMU are the two ACC teams on Clemson's schedule to avoid a worst-case scenario that is without a bowl trip.

