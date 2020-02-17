Clemson tops ESPN's preseason Football Power Index again

The advanced metric weighs a number of factors, with returning production at QB certainly a big one with its top-two-rated QBs manning the top two teams in the ranking, Clemson (Trevor Lawrence) and Ohio State (Justin Fields).

Oklahoma, Alabama and Penn State round out their top-5.

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic filled out the rest of their top-10 Monday morning on social media with Wisconsin, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Georgia.

As noted, Clemson was No. 1 going into last season, followed by Alabama, Georgia and LSU.