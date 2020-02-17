|
Clemson tops ESPN's preseason Football Power Index again
|Monday, February 17, 2020 10:36 AM- -
Clemson sits atop of ESPN's Football Power Index
for a third-straight preseason.
The advanced metric weighs a number of factors, with returning production at QB certainly a big one with its top-two-rated QBs manning the top two teams in the ranking, Clemson (Trevor Lawrence) and Ohio State (Justin Fields). Oklahoma, Alabama and Penn State round out their top-5. ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic filled out the rest of their top-10 Monday morning on social media with Wisconsin, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Georgia. As noted, Clemson was No. 1 going into last season, followed by Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
The advanced metric weighs a number of factors, with returning production at QB certainly a big one with its top-two-rated QBs manning the top two teams in the ranking, Clemson (Trevor Lawrence) and Ohio State (Justin Fields).
Oklahoma, Alabama and Penn State round out their top-5.
ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic filled out the rest of their top-10 Monday morning on social media with Wisconsin, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Georgia.
As noted, Clemson was No. 1 going into last season, followed by Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
ESPN FPI top-5
1. Clemson - 27.3 rating
2. Ohio State - 26.9
3. Oklahoma - 23.5
4. Alabama - 23.3
5. Penn State - 22.7
ESPN preseason FPI top 10:— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 17, 2020
1) Clemson
2) Ohio State
3) Oklahoma
4) Alabama
5) Penn State
6) Wisconsin
7) Texas
8) Texas A&M
9) Notre Dame
10) Georgia