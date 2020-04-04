Clemson students launch website to save local restaurants

Clemson sophomore Sudarshan Sridharan and freshman Jack Feinstein along with help from several other students have created SaveMAPS, "Save Mom and Pop Shops" which is an online website where people can buy gift cards from their favorite restaurants.

Buying gift cards online gives the restaurants much-needed cash flow during this challenging period. It could mean the difference between closing or staying open.

Local restaurants included on the list include TD's of Clemson, The Esso Club, Tiger Town Tavern, and many more.

The project started out for Clemson restaurants but now has blossomed into several more cities, including Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Augusta, New York City, and others.

If a restaurant wants to be added to their website, there is a quick online form to fill out.

Great job guys! Way to use your obvious computer science talents to try to help out local businesses in Clemson and other cities that are having a rough time.