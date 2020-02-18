Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 1:25 PM
Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia

Clemson has retooled its 2021 non-conference slate with a big-ticket start to the season, as first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Clemson will open the season with Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021.

Clemson was set to play Georgia next in 2024 with a neutral site game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a home-and-home 2029-30.

The Tigers' previous 2021 non-conference slate was SC State, Wyoming, UConn and at South Carolina. The agreement means that Wyoming will not be on the 2021 schedule.

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich indicated being open to a change for the 2021 non-conference schedule in an interview earlier this month.

“We always keep our ear to the ground,” Radakovich said. “Are there other opportunities? But as you guys know better than most, football schedules are being made ten to 12 to sometimes 15 years in advance. It makes it a little bit difficult.

“We are not going to close the door on anything until right up until the time we are ready to play that schedule. And I look at 2021 and it is little bit of an anomaly given what we have done over the last decade and what is in front of us after 2021...This 2021 schedule happened because we played Notre Dame here in 2015 and we're going back in 2020 for the back end of that home-and-home...That's a long-winded answer to say we keep our ear to the ground to try to see if there are other opportunities out there.”

The Tigers and Bulldogs split their last series in 2013 (35-28 Clemson) and 2014 (45-21 Georgia). Georgia leads the all-time series, 42-18-4.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 54) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
TigerNet News
spacer Boom !!!***
wildblulou®
spacer Re: Boom !!!***
Rw43
spacer Re: Boom !!!***
Tigers Rule®
spacer Re: Boom !!!***
Rw43
spacer Whats the point of scheduling games 15 years in advance
T_I_P
spacer We are lucky. UGa didn't need to schedule us but we needed
Neal in NC®
spacer Re: Whats the point of scheduling games 15 years in advance
bc®
spacer Re: Whats the point of scheduling games 15 years in advance
74TIGER
spacer Re: And those sch way out seem to be
74TIGER
spacer Awesome!
Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Rw43
spacer hopefully qb2 will get plenty of reps cause thats a tough
jgtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
harrisg
spacer I'm going for sure!***
Neal in NC®
spacer It’s a quick drive for both schools. We will have no advantage over UGA, I don’t think.***
Swarley
spacer Re: It’s a quick drive for both schools. We will have no advantage over UGA, I don’t think.***
harrisg
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
ZeeGantt®
spacer Boo!
jba6ch®
spacer Re: Boo!
djones73
spacer Horrible post. Clemson should always be playing UGA.
Completely Solid Orange®
spacer Re: Horrible post. Clemson should always be playing UGA.
Dugatiger®
spacer Hmm I thought Wyoming was a decent opponent.
edoetsch
spacer SUNOFABEACH! Tnet has been mentally preparing itself for
GWPTiger®
spacer This is just not fair.
JohnFBell®
spacer Re: SUNOFABEACH! Tnet has been mentally preparing itself for
saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Tigerman1978
spacer Love this!
RU4GOD2®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
CASCU2012
spacer thinking we drop UCONN - not wyoming - at least WY is in a
terrier2®
spacer Re: thinking we drop UCONN - not wyoming - at least WY is in a
74TIGER
spacer read earlier - UCONN has 25 players in the portal -
terrier2®
spacer Let's Do It!***
treeclimber
spacer Anyword on who we are dropping from the schedule?
A912®
spacer It will not be SC State..***
terrier2®
spacer u7c, by then
clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Anyword on who we are dropping from the schedule?
cutigergrad93®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
rgby83®
spacer Boom. I'm there. Done deal. GREAT JOB ADMIN.***
Completely Solid Orange®
spacer This is awesome news.how much will the tickets be you think?***
UGA_VI
spacer Too much. Don't even bother. Tell your friends.***
Completely Solid Orange®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
UGAguyInTigerTown
spacer Don’t like us giving up a home game
OrangeCoast®
spacer Yep - stinks for the town of Clemson. But, you're right
joeyb®
spacer It's a great reminder of the City of Clemson motto
Clemsonjoe®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Oculus
spacer DJU will get his shot to shine! Hope they get him plenty of
El Tigre 1
spacer I don’t like it! Only because I want to always have 7 home games***
Clemson_Orange
spacer I don’t like it! Only because I want to always have 7 home games***
Clemson_Orange
spacer Glad to hear its in Charlotte...
ClemfanWV
spacer Don't how the rest of y'all feel, but.....
TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia
Bring That Energy
spacer Glad to see this. Even though we will fill half of the
Clemson81to85
Read all 54 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week