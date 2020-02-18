Clemson schedules 2021 game with Georgia

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson has retooled its 2021 non-conference slate with a big-ticket start to the season, as first reported by Stadium's Brett McMurphy. Clemson will open the season with Georgia in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. Clemson was set to play Georgia next in 2024 with a neutral site game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a home-and-home 2029-30. The Tigers' previous 2021 non-conference slate was SC State, Wyoming, UConn and at South Carolina. The agreement means that Wyoming will not be on the 2021 schedule. Clemson AD Dan Radakovich indicated being open to a change for the 2021 non-conference schedule in an interview earlier this month. “We always keep our ear to the ground,” Radakovich said. “Are there other opportunities? But as you guys know better than most, football schedules are being made ten to 12 to sometimes 15 years in advance. It makes it a little bit difficult. “We are not going to close the door on anything until right up until the time we are ready to play that schedule. And I look at 2021 and it is little bit of an anomaly given what we have done over the last decade and what is in front of us after 2021...This 2021 schedule happened because we played Notre Dame here in 2015 and we're going back in 2020 for the back end of that home-and-home...That's a long-winded answer to say we keep our ear to the ground to try to see if there are other opportunities out there.”

The Tigers and Bulldogs split their last series in 2013 (35-28 Clemson) and 2014 (45-21 Georgia). Georgia leads the all-time series, 42-18-4.

