Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Brad Brownell's 2026 board continues to grow.

Four-star power forward Trey Thompson of Greeneville (TN) Greeneville High announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday afternoon.

Thompson is considered one of the top forwards in Tennessee and boasts offers from 14 schools.

Some include Tennessee, Purdue, UConn, and others.

