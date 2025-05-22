|
Four-star TN forward Trey Thompson announces Clemson offer
|
Brad Brownell's 2026 board continues to grow.
Four-star power forward Trey Thompson of Greeneville (TN) Greeneville High announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday afternoon.
Thompson is considered one of the top forwards in Tennessee and boasts offers from 14 schools.
Some include Tennessee, Purdue, UConn, and others.
After talking with @dbtigerpride I am honored to say I have received and offer from Clemson University!! pic.twitter.com/Fv0I74vWrc— Trey Thompson (@treyyy_2k) May 22, 2025
4 Star Recruit Trey Thompson Catches a Body 👀‼️😩 @espn @ESPNTop @FirstTake @treyyy_2k pic.twitter.com/cQs0VCXNxW— Bjohnsonproduction (@bjohnsonproduct) March 11, 2025
