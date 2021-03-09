Clemson routed by USC Upstate to extend losing run
by - 2021 Mar 9, Tue 19:12
Clemson drops a third-straight game and a fifth in the last six games. (File Clemson photo)
Clemson drops a third-straight game and a fifth in the last six games. (File Clemson photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. – USC Upstate scored five runs in the second inning and five runs in the ninth inning on its way to a 12-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-game season series, improved to 10-0 and won their 13th game in a row dating to 2020. The Tigers dropped to 5-5.

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Spartans added five runs on five hits in the top of the second inning, highlighted by Jason Matthews’ two-run double and Jack Gallagher’s three-run double. J.D. Brock put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the second inning for his first career hit.

After USC Upstate scored an unearned run in the sixth inning, Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The Spartans tacked on five runs in the ninth inning, keyed by Gallagher’s grand slam. Gallagher led the Spartans’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with seven RBIs.

Reliever Sean Hupp (1-0) earned the win, as he gave up one hit and no runs in 1.1 innings pitched. Tiger starter Caden Grice (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to No. 18 North Carolina for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX. The Tigers and Spartans conclude their two-game season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on May 5 at 6 p.m.


